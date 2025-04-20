Budding MLB Starter Changes Number in Honor of San Francisco Giants Legend Tim Lincecum
When the San Francisco Giants were winning championship after championship in the early 2010s and become for a period the most well known brand in baseball, there was perhaps no one more recognizable than right-handed pitcher Tim Lincecum.
With a blazing velocity from a small body along with a trademark look and long hair that was as iconic as his fastball, Lincecum introduced himself to an entire generation of young baseball fans with back-to-back National League Cy Young awards in 2008 and 2009.
Clearly, Lincecum's legacy is living on through a younger generation of players who grew up watching him and the Giants win championships.
As first reported by Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Houston Astros right-handed pitcher Forrest Whitley is changing his jersey number to No. 55 in honor of his lifelong favorite player Lincecum.
Whitley is a former top prospect, though things have not gone according to plan during his Major League career.
Originally selected in the first round of the 2016 MLB draft, Whitley has dealt with numerous injuries as well as a 50-game suspension for a violation of the league's drug prevention and treatment program.
Though he quickly became the highest rated prospect in the Astros organization by 2018, Whitley did not make his big league debut until the 2024 season.
He wore the No. 60 originally during 3.1 scoreless innings over three appearances late in the year, but now gets the chance to honor his hero this year with the dawn of a new season.
Coming off a terrific spring, Whitley appeared poised to make the Opening Day roster for the first time in his career before another knee injury forced him to the injured list.
Now activated once again, Whitley joins the team and takes the chance to wear No. 55.
Lincecum on the other hand spent nine years with San Francisco from 2007-2015, and though his peak was obviously for as great as it was was obviously short and by 2012 he was struggling immensely.
As one of the faces of the franchise throughout the run which saw the team win three World Series titles in five seasons, Lincecum is one of the most well remembered pitchers of his era.
Clearly his impact on baseball carried over to the next generation as Whitley -- who will try to establish himself as a big leaguer at 27 years old this season -- takes the hill with his idol on the back of his jersey.