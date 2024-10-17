Budding Superstar Named Best San Francisco Giants Player Under 25 Years Old
The San Francisco Giants are heading into an important offseason, as the franchise looks to snap their playoff drought and turn things around.
Recently, Buster Posey took over as the President of Baseball Operations for the Giants, as he will be tasked with trying to help turn this franchise around. For the last three seasons, San Francisco has missed the postseason, and their division is very good and showing no signs of weakening any time soon.
The Giants haven’t been shy when it comes to spending money, but they have been unable to lure superstar free agents. Adding Posey could help that, as it seems like he has a vision for what this franchise can accomplish.
While adding free agents might be the easiest way to upgrade this team quickly, San Francisco also has to work on improving their farm system.
The Giants don’t have a ton of impact players that are young, but Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently named center fielder Heliot Ramos as their best player under 25 years old.
“Outfielder Heliot Ramos made four different appearances on the Baseball America Top 100 prospect list, but he fell flat in his first extended MLB action, hitting .179 with 20 strikeouts in 60 plate appearances in 2023 while exhausting his rookie status with time spent on the active roster. He started the 2024 season in the minors, but he quickly played his way into a regular role after he was promoted on May 8. Poor defensive metrics in center field (-15 DRS, -12.0 UZR/150) suggest he is better suited at an outfield corner, and he has the power to profile and arm strength to fit well in right field.”
It was a great 2024 campaign for Ramos, as he had his breakout season with the Giants. This season, Ramos totaled a .269 batting average, 22 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 23 doubles in 121 games.
The production of the 24-year-old was a welcome surprise for San Francisco this season, as the argument can be made that he was their best hitter.
While hitting wasn’t an issue for Ramos, playing defense was. If the Giants are going to look to maximize his overall game, moving the slugger to a corner outfield spot makes the most sense, especially considering the outfield in San Francisco is a vast one.
Even though there isn’t a ton of young talent on the Giants currently, Ramos looks like he could potentially be an All-Star caliber player if he can replicate and build upon his game in 2025.