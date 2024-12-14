Buster Posey Gives Thoughts About San Francisco Giants Target Roki Sasaki
The San Francisco Giants have made moves in the early stages of the offseason, but their pitching staff could use another arm or two.
The Giants have been viewed as a real suitor for some of the top pitchers on the market, making it likely they'll bring someone in.
Among the best players available, Roki Sasaki is at the top of that list.
Sasaki, due to international signing rules, can only sign a deal for up to $7.5 million. San Francisco has the money to spend, but landing him for $7.5 million might go down as the best signing off the offseason for whatever team gets him.
The Giants, as currently constructed, will lean heavily on their pitching staff, something Buster Posey said at the Winter Meetings.
Allowing the youngsters to develop isn't a bad thing, but there's a scenario where they could sign Sasaki and give the young arms a chance to pitch meaningful innings.
"We do have a lot of belief in our young pitchers," Posey said, according to Maria Guardado of MLB.com. "The hope is they take a big step forward for us. I know the group feels strongly about those guys. That's kind of where my head goes first with that."
Regarding Sasaki, the idea of him pitching at Oracle Park would be exciting.
Regarded as a pitcher's dream stadium, he could dominate in San Francisco for a few seasons before hitting the open market when the time comes.
Whether he'd want to return to the Giants would be up in the air.
From a personal standpoint, Sasaki has reason to want to pitch at Oracle, given his numbers would likely be better there rather than in a different stadium.
Posey highlighted that as something he's considered, perhaps giving San Francisco its best selling point for the right-hander.
"He's a tremendous talent," Posey said. "He's 23 years old. It's fun to dream on. It's fun to think about him at Oracle Park and him pitching deep into a game late in the year, the place rocking. We'd be over the moon to add a guy like that."
There are positives and negatives about Sasaki only being able to get up to $7.5 million.
While the Giants won't be able to offer him a huge contract, the phenom not being able to get a true free-agent deal could work to their benefit.
It'll be interesting to see where he lands.
California teams have had the upper hand in free agency cases with most Japanese players, and San Francisco will have to hope he also wants that.