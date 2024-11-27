Buster Posey Hints that San Francisco Giants Legend Could Join Staff
The San Francisco Giants have had some of the best players in Major League Baseball history wear their colors. That's why the past few years have been as disappointing as ever.
The Giants are a winning organization with a rich history. Any campaign that doesn't end in a World Series will be viewed as a failure, and rightfully so.
Buster Posey is among the legends who have worn a San Francisco jersey. He's now the president of baseball operations, an exciting hire a few months ago.
Posey is expected to play a big part in the Giants turning this thing around, and there aren't many better than him to do just that.
Among the others includes Madison Bumgarner, a left-handed pitcher who was as good as it gets during his time with San Francisco.
Posey spoke on The Athletic's "Starkville" podcast on Monday, hinting that Bumgarner might join the coaching staff.
“He’s been fun to talk to over these last couple of months because he’s surprised me that he wants to have some sort of involvement,” Posey said. “I kinda figured, once he was done, that he would want to — that we would kinda never hear from him again. He would disappear and, I don’t know, go be in the woods somewhere. I’m extremely excited about him being able to just share some of his experience with some of our young pitchers.”
For a Giants team that could use all the help it could get on the mound, adding the fierce competitor would be the perfect addition.
Bumgarner understands what it takes to pitch in big moments in front of the incredible San Francisco fan base. He and Posey lived it, as they were integral parts of the franchise's three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.
However, while Posey hinted at the possibility, he added that there isn't anything set in stone yet.
“Look, I don’t have anything set in stone with him yet, and I don’t want to jump to anything with him,” Posey said. “I’m just happy that it seems like there’s a willingness for him to want to give back because he’s just a wealth of knowledge. And talk about a mentality, I mean, I never played with a pitcher that had the mentality like he did.”
As the former catcher said, it's a good step in the right direction that Bumgarner at least has some willingness to help out.
Whether that happens remains to be seen, but he'd be an excellent addition to the coaching staff, even if it's in a small capacity.