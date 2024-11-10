New San Francisco Giants Executive Talks Relationship With Buster Posey
The San Francisco Giants made a plethora of front office moves after the season, moving on from both Farhan Zaidi and Pete Putila.
In Zaidi's place, Buster Posey took over as the president of baseball operations. After a lengthy search, they decided to hire Zack Minasian as the new general manager.
Minasian joined the organization in 2019 after a lengthy tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers. He was made the vice president of professional scouting, and got to watch Posey up close as a player for the final two seasons of his legendary career.
"So, I joined the club after the [2018] season, and really just observed Buster in [2019] and in [2021], and my cadence in the clubhouse was, I want to be around. But I also feel as a front-office member, I want our players to know that that's their space. And so I didn't really get to know Buster great as a player but definitely observed him on a daily basis, how he carried himself, consummate professional. So him coming into this role, I would say if anything, it was more that we knew of each other than knew each other," he explained.
It wasn't until after Posey's playing career ended that the two became more familiar.
With Posey being a big part of the organization since his retirement, their relationship has gotten much closer, which helped Minasian land the job.
"As we started to talk more and more baseball, at some point, he came and said, 'Are you interested in interviewing for this job?' And obviously, it was an easy, 'Yes'," the new GM said.
Of course, it would be hard to say no to that kind of offer.
During the search, Posey had stated multiple times that he was looking for someone with a scouting background, which Minasian fit perfectly.
"And as we went through the process, we met kind of on a weekly basis to talk about the job and how I saw things, how I saw the organization and in Buster's way, it was very much putting out his hand in his office and saying, 'Do you want to do this?' So, it's very cool. It's a very special moment for me. Something I'll never forget. And look, I'm a fan, too, and it's Buster Posey. So very cool to go on this journey with him," Minasian continued.
A good bond between the general manager and president of baseball operations will be important for the Giants going forward.
It's a big first offseason ahead, and with the two agreeing on the outlook of the franchise, they should be in lock step to improve the roster.