Could Giants Pursue Trade for Marlins Ace After Executive Predicts He Will be Moved?
The 2025 MLB Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and some top MLB executives have predicted change in the air. One starting pitcher in particular was given the most votes to be the largest name moved prior to the July 31 deadline.
Over center fielder Luis Robert Jr., third baseman Nolan Arenado and pitcher Framber Valdez, Miami Marlins ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara received 12 votes in favor of being moved.
Could the San Francisco Giants get in on the action and pick up another starting pitcher for their defensive lineup?
Looking at the Giants' current situation, their season isn't in that bad of shape. San Francisco just sits behind the No. 1 team in the NL West by 1.5 games, a feat that can be easily overcome with the right series.
Logan Webb, Justin Verlander and Robbie Ray have been getting things done for the Giants on the mound; there is no question about that. But maybe what this club needs is another seasoned starter to stand on the mound.
Webb leads his team with an ERA of 2.61 and that is arguably much better than Alcantara's current ERA of 8.42. What San Francisco could benefit from though, is staking claim to the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner, especially as he develops and improves as the season progresses.
Can Sandy Alcantara Regain his 2022 Cy Young Form?
Alcantara is certainly trying to get back into his groove following the Tommy John surgery that removed him from the entire 2024 campaign, so progress is a little slow as the second week of May approaches.
Regardless of the Marlins' recent struggles with Alcantara, the MLB executives seem to believe that by the time July 31 rolls around, the former pitching gem will be back on top with a "pretty price" behind his name.
With Miami off to a poor start with very little hopes of reaching a postseason berth, it could be time to utilize Alcantara on the business end of things rather than on the field.
As pointed out by one of the anonymous executives included in Mark Feinsand's analysis, it's not often that someone with Alcantara's past accomplishments and skill capabilities is on the market.
The Giants would be remiss to overlook such an addition to their seemingly solid pitching roster.
Webb and Ray can only hold the team up for so long, especially considering that San Francisco is in the same league as the 2024 World Series champions. Clubs should be battling left and right for a shot at picking up Alcantara, and there is no reason that the Giants can't put their hat into the ring to spice up their own postseason chances.