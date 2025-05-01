Could New York Yankees Take Advantage of Early Trade Market By Solidifying Rotation?
The New York Yankees are off to a scorching start through 31 games as they lead the American League East by 1.5 games over their arch rivals the Boston Red Sox.
Much of that can be attributed to the starting lineup and their superstar captain Aaron Judge who is outpacing the entire league at the plate. When a player is putting together a season that will potentially go down as the greatest in franchise history, it's hard to lose games.
And while the starting rotation has its bright spots, such as Max Fried and his 1.19 ERA and Carlos Rodon putting together an early season, there is still room to improve. The Yankees currently hold the 11th-best ERA in baseball, is that sustainable to finally win a World Series, especially against a scorching hot National League club? Maybe not.
But there has been talk about the MLB trade market opening early, much like last season when Luis Arraez was traded to the San Diego Padres from the Miami Marlins on May 4. MLB.com postulates that could happen again this year and one name to look out for is Sandy Alcantara.
The Marlins are in the basement of the Major Leagues right now and another potentially franchise-altering trade is likely on the horizon. With the Red Sox hot on the heels of New York, it could make some sense for the Yankees to make an early trade with Miami for Alcantara, a perennial Cy Young candidate who is struggling out the gate for the Marlins.
It would be the exact move needed to invigorate the fanbase and show the team means business in their pursuit of another World Series. Especially given the fact that Boston is right there and the last thing you want to happen is the worst case scenario of losing the division to a bitter rival.
Alcantara is only one name to look out for. As the Baltimore Orioles are in freefall right now, they could be looking to offload and subsequently reload for next offseason. Zach Eflin, who is currently on the injured list with a back issue but is due back soon could be a target. An interdivisional trade is rare, but Eflin is in the final year of a three-year, $40 million deal. Moving him is the logical decision for the Orioles and is likely to happen.
Eflin, before going on the IL, posted a 3.00 ERA in 18.0 innings pitched with a 0.833 WHIP. A veteran presence and someone with plenty of postseason experience, he would also make for a nice addition to New York's rotation.
Despite the multiple possibilities, if the trade market does in fact open early, the Yankees should be first in line for any available top-line starter.