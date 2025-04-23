Could San Francisco Giants' Center Fielder Be Key To Revamping 2025 Campaign?
The San Francisco Giants are holding their own in a very dominant division in Major League Baseball, and their success is multifaceted.
Although this week has put up some challenges, the Giants got their season rolling in a great start that set them up for some early rankings. In the latest rankings, San Francisco is sitting at No. 7, one spot lower than last week's rankings.
Could the Giants be settling into some success with a few of their silent weapons?
Center fielder Jung Hoo Lee has been making some waves on the field with San Francisco, giving his team the tools to hang onto the No. 3 spot in the NL West. During Monday night's matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers, Lee brought some life into Giants fans.
Although Lee may lack some strength behind the bat, his solid contact with the ball has given San Francisco good opportunity around the bases. On Monday night, Lee recorded a momentum-shifting RBI triple to extend the Giants' lead against the Brewers.
Lee has shown amazing potential in the Major Leagues after coming from South Korea's professional league, the KBO. He may be exhibiting limited offensive potential, but his addition to San Francisco's lineup has not gone unnoticed.
Historically, KBO players have a poor track record adjusting to MLB-level play, but the looks that Lee is getting on the field have placed him as a valuable free agent in the league.
Defensively, Lee has been posted in centerfield and has recorded 46 putouts thus far in the 2025 season. Out of 21 games started, his fielding presence is nothing to look down on.
Coined "the Grandson of the Wind," Lee's speed could be the factor that redeems his gameplay throughout the season.
Lee is already well on his way to last year's numbers, a positive sign that his career with San Francisco could become a bright spot on his resume.
There is high value in Lee's game. Being a high contact, low strikeout player that exhibits remarkable speed and efficient defense will serve his team well in the coming games. Lee's ability to place his hits in the right-centerfield gap is another testament to his talent and consistency.
Being in an incredibly talented and advanced league such as the NL West will improve Lee's game, both offensively and defensively.
The Giants will continue their series against Milwaukee, looking to close their gap in the NL West rankings. Lee will be looking to elevate his game in the Major Leagues.