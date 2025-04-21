Where Do San Francisco Giants Rank Among Other MLB Teams After Rough Week?
The San Francisco Giants got off to an extremely hot start this season. However, they have come back to reality lately.
The Giants are now 14-8 this season, which puts them third in the NL West. That division is the arguably the hardest in baseball this year, so San Francisco will need keep playing well if they are going to make the playoffs.
With their good start to the year, the latest MLB.com power rankings have the Giants at No. 7.
This ranking is one spot lower than where they were last week. San Francisco is coming off a four-game series split with the Philadelphia Phillies before losing their weekend series at the Los Angeles Angels.
The biggest reason for their success this season is their bullpen.
The relievers have a combined 2.22 ERA, which is second in the MLB. Additionally, they have allowed the fifth-lowest barrel percentage and the second-lowest average exit velocity. With that, the Giants bullpen has allowed the fifth-lowest batting average on balls in play (BABIP).
San Francisco has two shutdown relievers to finish games for them in Ryan Walker and Camilo Doval.
These two pitchers have combined for 17.2 innings pitched, 12 hits allowed, 13 strikeouts and all seven of the team's saves.
Tyler Rogers and Randy Rodriguez have allowed a combined one earned run in 21.0 innings, as well. The two righties have 23 strikeouts to just two walks and they have allowed just 12 total hits.
With these four relievers pitching the way they are, the Giants are going to continue to have success in the middle and late innings of the game.
The offense does deserve some credit, too.
The hitters are led by Jung Hoo Lee.
The 26-year-old is slashing .333/.389/.593 with 14 extra-base hits, including 10 doubles. Along with that, he has 14 RBI and 19 runs scored in 21 games played. He is not going to hit a bunch of home runs, but he finds gaps and he is always looking to take the extra base.
San Francisco does have some slumping superstars, though.
Willy Adames is slashing just .202/.273/.281 with one home run and a high strikeout rate. Patrick Bailey has a slash line of .161/.230/.268 with no home runs.
The Giants will need those two hitters to get going at the plate if they are going to keep on winning.
For now, San Francisco will continue to count on their bullpen to win close games for them.