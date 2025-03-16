Development of Star Prospect Top Storyline To Watch For San Francisco Giants
With the start of the regular season nearly here for the San Francisco Giants, there will be plenty of storylines to keep an eye on.
After what was a bit of a quiet offseason for the Giants, the team can’t expect to be much better with the moves they made. However, with new leadership in charge, they are trying to begin to change the culture in San Francisco.
Buster Posey didn’t inherit a great situation.
Even though contending and making the playoffs might be unlikely, the franchise would like to see some improvements and strides in the right direction.
One area they want to be better at is on offense.
The lineup of the Giants has been lackluster for many years. While the addition of Willy Adames should help with that, they also have their top prospect Bryce Eldridge working his way through the minors.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently spoke about that being biggest storyline to watch for the franchise in 2025.
“The development of first baseman Bryce Eldridge, a top prospect who has a chance to be the best offensive player the Giants have developed since their president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, was drafted,” the former MLB executive wrote.
The slugging first baseman flew through San Francisco’s system last year and emerged as the top prospect for the franchise.
In 2024, Eldridge slashed .292/.374/.516 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI across multiple levels.
The great campaign for the former first-round pick was encouraging to see.
Currently, first base is a position that could use a player of his caliber, so how fast he pushes for his debut will be seen since the Giants didn’t sign a first baseman despite that being a clear need.
While the young slugger is flying through the system, getting some more work in the minors to start the year makes sense. He is still working on his defensive abilities and could cut down on the strikeouts as well.
For San Francisco, having a slugger of his caliber in the Majors has been a need for many years.
Since 2004, the Giants haven’t had a hitter reach the 30-homer plateau. Eldridge is the type of player who can snap that streak very quickly once he is called up with his raw power.
Overall, his development this year will certainly be a storyline to watch.