Dream Offseason Target ‘Could Prefer’ San Francisco Giants Over New York Yankees
Is there a team in Major League Baseball with more at stake than the San Francisco Giants this offseason? One could argue that a few teams need massive offseasons, but the Giants are right up there with any team in the league.
Simply put, San Francisco didn't have the campaign they were expected to in 2024. If that happens again in 2025, there could be jobs on the line. There likely already are multiple jobs at question, but one more disappointing offseason and year could be the final straw.
The Giants have the money to spend, and they've shown their willingness to do as such in the past few winters.
While those moves didn't work out in the end for various reasons, they've at least attempted to open up the checkbook.
That should be the case again this time around. With many star players on the market, San Francisco will have an opportunity to address their needs. The easiest way to do so is by spending as much money as they can.
Why not make a bang by signing Juan Soto? The left-handed slugger is the best player on the market and is expected to land a $500 million deal.
The Giants would be making a massive financial commitment, but that's the going rate for a player of Soto's caliber.
The issue, however, will be persuading him to want to play in San Francisco. Many star free agents haven't been interested in doing so recently, which could be the case again with the New York Yankees star.
Despite the history of not being able to sign stars, James Nolan of FanSided believes the Dominican Republic native "could prefer" playing for the Giants over the Yankees.
"This offseason will be an important one for San Francisco. After giving Matt Chapman a six-year deal worth $151 million, they are in a weird spot. Blake Snell is likely going to exercise his player option, so they will need to do some major re-tooling. If they can bring back Snell, it would make sense to go for more considering how loaded the Los Angeles Dodgers are. Soto would be the perfect player to challenge the dominant Dodgers over the next coming years."
If Soto wants to play on the West Coast, that's certainly possible.
However, with Oracle Park being an unfriendly hitters ball park, it's tough to imagine he'd "prefer" playing in San Francisco over New York. Yankee Stadium is a hitter's dream.
Nonetheless, money talks. If the Giants are willing to meet his asking price, they could walk away with the generational hitter.