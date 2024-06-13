MLB Execs Link San Francisco Giants As Suitor To Steal Yankees' Juan Soto
The San Francisco Giants have been involved in a lot of high-profile free agency sweepstakes in recent years. A couple years back, they nearly pulled off a massive move to sign Aaron Judge away from the New York Yankees. They were also involved in the Shohei Ohtani free agency saga.
While they have been involved in a lot of big free agency negotiations, they have failed to seal the deal of late.
Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, it seems likely that the Giants will again get involved in a massive free agency scenario. Juan Soto is the name to keep an eye on this time around.
ESPN recently put together a panel of 28 MLB executives to discuss a plethora of different topics. One was about the upcoming offseason and where Soto could end up signing.
Both the New York Mets and Yankees were listed as the favorites to land the 25-year-old superstar. However, behind those two teams, there are a few other suitors lurking.
San Francisco and the Texas Rangers were mentioned "multiple times" as potential suitors for Soto. It makes sense, as both teams will have money to work with and a need to acquire a superstar that can turn a franchise around.
If the Giants were able to pull off a move to sign Soto, everything would change about the outlook of the franchise. He is the kind of player that can take a team and turn them into a contender.
So far during the 2024 MLB season, Soto has put up monstrous production for New York. He has a slash line of .317/.432/.593 and has hit 17 home runs to go along with 53 RBI. Very few players in Major League Baseball have put up those kind of numbers.
Remembering that Soto is just 25 years old adds even more intrigue to the upcoming offseason. Soto is going to have offers coming in from as many teams that can afford him.
While a lot of the attention is on tthe upcoming MLB trade deadline for the Giants, free agency is even more important. It seems very unlikely that this years team has what it takes to win a World Series, even with an addition or two.
However, if San Francisco was able to go into the offseason and come out with Soto, everything would be different next season. The front office would then be wise to go all-in on competing.
Expect to continue hearing speculation and rumors about where Soto will end up in the offseason. There are quite a few potential suitors, but right now it seems that the Giants have another chance to swing big on a prized free agent.