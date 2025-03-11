Enticing Young San Francisco Giants Pitcher Makes Another Spring Statement
Every team always needs more good pitching, but the San Francisco Giants are seeing their young pitching prospects show how capable they are of providing it throughout this spring training.
Ace Logan Webb took the hill on Monday in an 8-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, and while San Francisco's entrenched ace did his job in the game, but his performance was not the most noteworthy on the mound for the orange and black.
That would belong to prospect Hayden Birdsong, who delivered yet another sterling performance in a run of impressive outings for the 23-year-old.
Birdsong worked the last three innings of the Giants' win, and he did not surrender a hit or a run while striking out four Colorado hitters to close out the victory.
The 6-foot-4 righty induced nine swings and misses and reached a maximum velocity on his four-seam fastball of 97.1 mph, and he spun his wicked curveball at an average of 2,872 rpm over 10 offerings.
Birdsong's brilliant outing extends his impressive spring run, as he now boasts a 1.29 ERA with 10 strikeouts over seven innings pitched spread over three outings.
The young pitcher clearly has talent and stuff in spades, but what he lacked in his limited MLB showings in 2024 was an ability to take those traits and turn them into productively pitched outings.
In 16 starts a year ago, Birdsong went 5-6 with a 4.75 ERA but an impressive 88 strikeouts over his 72 innings pitched. He found it for stretches, posting a 2.45 ERA in July, but he was unable to sustain it down the stretch.
This spring run obviously does not put all of those concerns to rest, but Birdsong looks like the type of talent who should give given every opportunity to make his presence felt at the MLB level.
The Giants have a solid rotation led by Webb with veterans Justin Verlander and Robbie Ray in tow, but there is room behind that trio to earn a spot and make an impact.
Converted reliever Jordan Hicks and another good prospect in Kyle Harrison are penciled into the four and five spots, with another young gun in Landen Roupp putting together a strong spring too, though he did falter in his last appearance.
However, Birdsong is the sort of ceiling raiser who could help the Giants make a serious push up the standings in the National League West if he hits his potential for the year. San Francisco will be prudent, but few eams have a pitcher of this level of talent sitting around as a rotation candidate.