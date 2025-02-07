San Francisco Giants Ace Named Top 50 Player Right Now by MLB Network
MLB Network is currently in the midst of unveiling its Top 100 Right Now rankings ahead of the start of the 2025 season, and Wednesday night's new batch of rankings showed the respect that San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb has built up in league circles.
After a season in which he hurled 204.2 innings pitched while allowing only a 3.47 ERA across 33 starts, MLB Network ranked Webb as the No. 50 overall player in the league today.
Webb has spent the past half decade establishing himself as one of the most reliable starting pitchers in the game. He's stayed healthy, making at least 26 starts in each of the last four seasons in at least 32 in each of the last three.
With that elite level of availability, Webb has also generated results that place him among the elite ranks of the game's hurlers. In the past four campaigns, his ERA marks are 3.03, 2.90, 3.25 and 3.47.
In an environment where even the best starting pitchers are subject to down years and where second Tommy John surgeries are closer and closer to becoming the norm, Webb has been that rare starter who can take the ball every fifth day and give his team a strong chance to win every single time out.
His strikeout numbers have never been eye-popping, but he has enough swing and miss to reside in the elite tiers and his ability to limit hard contact and avoid walks is special.
In 2023, he led the league in walks allowed per nine innings with 1.3 to go with the highest strikeout-to-walk ratio at 6.26. That success propelled him to finish second in the National League in the Cy Young race that year, and he even picked up MVP votes, finishing 17th in that race.
Looking ahead to 2025, Webb will have a heavy burden to carry, as the Giants lost Blake Snell from last year's squad and were not able to replace him with another ace-caliber arm. Instead, the Giants will be hoping that a combination of veterans Justin Verlander and Robbie Ray along with youngster Kyle Harrison and converted reliever Alex Reyes will provide enough quality innings behind Webb to get the team back into the playoff hunt.
But the Giants have other reason to expect improvement this year, as their newly signed shortstop Willy Adames was also ranked in the top 50 of MLB Network's rankings in the 41 spot. If Webb and Adames can deliver performances in line with these rankings, look for the Giants to string together a surprising season, even in an absolutely loaded National League West.