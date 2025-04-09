Exciting San Francisco Giants Outfielder Receives Incredibly Bold Prediction
The San Francisco Giants have surprised a lot of people with how strong of a start they have gotten off to in the 2025 regular season.
8-3 out of the gate, they are doing everything they can to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West race. The more they stick with them, the better their odds of making a run to the playoffs will be.
If the Giants are going to keep pace, it will come down to how consistent their offense can be.
4.35 runs per game is the Major League average thus far, and San Francisco has been above that number six times in 11 games, winning all six of those contests.
In their other five games, they have gone 2-3, including shutouts in their last two matchups against the Cincinnati Reds.
They entered that series riding a seven-game winning streak, but the offense has gone ice-cold, losing 2-0 in the opener and 1-0 in Game 2.
The pitching is there for the Giants to compete with any team, but it will come down to run production.
One of the players the team has gotten excellent contributions from at the plate in the early going is Jung Hoo Lee.
Signed to a six-year, $113 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, his rookie campaign in the MLB did not go as planned.
He played in only 37 games before suffering a shoulder injury after running into the wall attempting to make a play. Season-ending surgery was required, and he was sidelined from that point on.
Facing some pressure to live up to the contract and expectations, Lee has been a dynamic player for San Francisco out of the gate.
Sometimes an injury can lead to someone changing their style of play, but that has not been the case for Lee. His all-out effort level is what makes him the player he is, and that style has remained in 2025.
There is zero hesitation in the field when chasing down fly balls.
Lee has been able to put the injury behind him and is also beginning to find his way at the plate.
Adjusting to MLB pitching compared to what he faced in the KBO was going to take some time. At points in 2024, Lee looked overwhelmed at the plate, but he has exhibited confidence this year and is getting the job done.
Through 10 games and 43 plate appearances at the time of writing, he has produced a .300/.349/.450 slash line, hitting an MLB-leading six doubles. He has knocked in three runs and stolen three bases, as his athleticism is beginning to translate to the basepaths.
His production will be key to San Francisco finding success offensively, and one MLB writer believes that this level of play is here to stay.
Tom Keown of ESPN has shared an incredibly bold prediction about the Giants' center fielder.
He believes that Lee is not only going to win the NL batting title, but will finish in the top five of NL MVP voting.
“Lee is Luis Arraez with far more speed and extra-base potential. He sprays the ball, which makes him difficult to defend, and he bats behind Willy Adames and in front of Matt Chapman, which makes him more likely to: (A) get pitches to hit and (B) hit with runners on base,” Keown wrote.
If that occurs, San Francisco is going to be in business offensively.
Chapman is an MVP-caliber player in his own right with stellar production at the plate and even better performance defensively.
Lee emerging as an impact performer would give the team three legitimate building blocks as the foundation, with superstar prospect Bryce Eldrige knocking on the door as well.