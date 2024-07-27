Five Teams Reportedly Showing Trade Interest in Giants' Ace Blake Snell
The San Francisco Giants are still trying to make a decision on what to do ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Some believe that they will attempt to buy and try to get into the postseason. Others think that they will try to trade some talent and beginning building for the future.
If they choose to become sellers, there are quite a few players on the roster who could be moved.
Among those players are Blake Snell, Michael Confort, Wilmer Flores, Camilo Doval, and many more. Snell is clearly the most attractive trade piece that they have to offer.
There have been differeing reports about Snell's status ahead of the deadline. However, it's seeming more likely that the Giants are open to listening to trade proposals for the ace pitcher.
According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Times, San Francisco is receiving trade interest from five teams about Snell.
Snell might be difficult to trade, but there are teams that desperately want elite starting pitching. If the Giants are truly open to moving him, the logistics will be worked out.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Snell has had an up-and-down year. He started off very slow, with a couple of injuries derailing his year. However, over his last three starts, he has been elite.
In his last three outings, Snell has pitched 18.0 innings. He has only given up two earned runs, six hits, and five walks and has struck out 15 batters.
Those numbers show why a contender would want to acquire Snell from San Francisco.
His player option would prove to be costly for whoever acquires him, but having an elite ace would offset those costs. If he can keep pitching the way he has the last three games, he would be a steal of a trade deadline acquisition.
There are still plenty of starting pitchers available on the trade market. Snell may not end up being moved. But, his name is starting to circulate very active in the rumor mill.
Expect to hear more rumors conncted ot the Giants in the coming days. Snell is likely to be a piece that quite a few teams look into and there is a chance that he ends up being traded before the deadline.