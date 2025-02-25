Former All-Star Catcher Would Be a Perfect Fit for San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants have one of the better starting catchers in the MLB in Patrick Bailey. However, they are still in need of a backup. Buster Posey and the front office should take a chance on a former All-Star still looking for a team.
James McCann is still a free agent after spending the last two season backing up Adley Rutschman for the Baltimore Orioles.
In his 11-year career, McCann has slashed .241/.293/.380 with 92 home runs, 373 RBI and he has been worth 8.1 Wins Above Replacement.
The right-handed hitter had his best season while playing for the Chicago White Sox in 2019. He had a career-high 18 home runs with 60 RBI while finishing with a 3.6 WAR. That great season allowed him to be voted to his first and only All-Star game.
Defensively, the 34-year-old has been solid behind the plate. He has a .994 career fielding percentage at catcher while throwing out 33% of base stealers. These numbers are not blowing anyone out of the water, but the Giants do not need him to win any Gold Gloves. They just need him to backup Bailey.
What makes McCann more appealing is his playoff experience. San Francisco is hoping to get back to the playoffs with their improved roster, but they will need some veteran experience if they want to win.
The former 31st-round pick has played in the playoffs in three different years. Now, he has not been on a team that has won in the playoffs, but the experience is valuable nonetheless.
Right now, the Giants have some options to consider within their organization.
Tom Murphy was the favorite to win the job, but he has dealt with injuries the last two seasons. This year, Murphy is already in danger of missing opening day with a back injury. Now, he could be given the job when healthy, but it is tough to determine when he will be ready for game action.
With Murphy out, San Francisco does not have the best options to replace him as the backup backstop.
Max Stassi, Sam Huff and Logan Porter are the contenders for the position, but they also added Adrian Sugastey as a non-roster invitee for the rest of spring training. However, none of these players are great with their bat and McCann is better than them with the glove.
With the lack of options to be the second catcher on their big league roster, it would make sense for the Giants to look towards free agency. If they do decide to take that route, McCann would be the perfect fit in San Francisco.