Former Buster Posey Backup Emerging as Giants Managerial Candidate
San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey is taking on his next significant task — hiring a manager.
He may be looking at someone familiar. And, no it’s not his former boss, Bruce Bochy. Posey has already ruled out hiring the four-time World Series champion for the job, though he would love to have the 70-year-old land with the team as an advisor.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post posted to X (formerly Twitter) that Nick Hundley is “strongly in the mix” for the Giants job. There is an obvious connection with the Giants, as he played behind Posey for two seasons late in his career.
About Nick Hundley
For the past three seasons, the 42-year-old Hundley has worked with the Texas Rangers as a special assistant to president of baseball operations Chris Young. Hundley claimed a ring with the 2023 World Series champions, who were managed by Bochy. The Rangers are going through some transition as Bochy and the Rangers parted ways. Young hired former Miami Marlins manager Skip Shoemaker on Friday.
Before that, he spent two years in the Major League Baseball operations arm.
His 12-year MLB playing career started in San Diego in 2008 and ended with the Athletics in 2019. In between, he played more than six seasons for the Padres (2008-14), the remainder of 2014 with the Baltimore Orioles, two seasons with the Colorado Rockies (2015-16) and two more seasons with the Giants (2017-18).
In San Francisco he played in 197 games across two seasons, and he slashed .243/.285/.413 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI. He and Posey bonded as a pair of experienced catchers that have seen everything. For his MLB career he slashed .247/.299/.405 with 93 home runs and 376 RBI. He was never selected as an All-Star.
One of the hurdles for Hundley will be a lack of coaching experience. His front office experience with MLB and the Rangers is the extent of his retirement work. He’s never been a coach at any level, much less a manager. But he is in the mix at a time in which catchers as managers are in vogue, thanks in part of the rise of Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt.
Vogt is another catcher who many identified as a potential manager late in his playing career. After he retired in 2022, he became a coach with the Seattle Mariners in 2023 before replacing Terry Francona with the Guardians. He has led Cleveland to the playoffs each of his first two seasons.