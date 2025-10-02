Giants Boss Buster Posey Not Pursuing Franchise Legend as New Manager
San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey spoke with reporters on Wednesday to wrap up the season and naturally his dismissal of manager Bob Melvin came up.
Hired before the 2023 season to replace Gabe Kapler, the experienced skipper lasted just two seasons and went 161-163 with the Giants. He had extensive experience in the Bay Area, managing the Athletics in Oakland from 2011-21 and leading the franchise to six playoff berths. He did similar things in San Diego in 2022.
But the postseason was elusive in San Francisco and, even though Posey had extended Melvin’s deal by exercising an option for 2026, he let Melvin go after the season ended.
Posey’s move came the same day that the Texas Rangers and manager Bruce Bochy parted ways after three seasons. It led to inevitable speculation that Posey might lure back his former manager to take over the team again.
Buster Posey on Bruce Bochy
Posey was asked about Bochy during his news conference. He told a group of reporters, including Alex Pavlovic at NBC Sports Bay Area, that he and Bochy had spoken in the past couple of days. He said that the “door is open” for Bochy to take a role in the organization. But he said that Bochy won’t be part of the manager search.
“I don’t see us going that route with Boch,” Posey said.
With the Giants, Bochy was at his best as a manager He led the franchise to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Posey was Bochy’s catcher in all three seasons. The respect level between he and Posey is incredible. When he stepped aside as manager after the 2019 season, he took on a special assistant role in the organization for three years but based himself in Nashville to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Bochy said that managing Team France’s bid to play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic stoked his fire to manage again. He landed with the Rangers three years ago and helped the franchise win its first World Series title. But the organization is moving in a new direction, as president of baseball operations Chris Young said on Monday, and the franchise is reportedly looking to trim payroll.
Bochy was 249-237 in three seasons with Texas. He leaves the organization with 2,252 career wins, sixth-most in baseball history. He is one of three managers to win a World Series in both leagues. He will be in the Baseball Hall of Fame once he decides to retire. Bochy has not been public about whether he wants to manage again.
But it looks like Posey is moving in a new direction for 2026, one that won’t include Bochy in the dugout.