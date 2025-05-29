Giants Baseball Insider

Buster Posey Believes Patience Will Pay Off With This San Francisco Giants Slugger

Will San Francisco Giants finally see dividends from this perceived bust on their largest free agency contract ever?

Maddy Hudak

Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's fair to expect slumps throughout the course of a 162-game season, but the San Francisco Giants are running out of time to find that spark on offense.

The Giants have fought to stay competitive in the National League West and remain in that race, but the pitching staff has covered up many blemishes for the struggles at the plate.

In their hot 12-5 start, San Francisco was boasting a 101 wRC+. After going 7-10 in their last 17 games, their wRC+ dropped to 89, well below the league average.

Buster Posey took over as president of baseball operations to help attract talent to the roster, and his first move was to award the largest contract ever given in franchise history to a slugger who hasn't lived up close to the value.

However, Posey still appears to be confident in the turnaround of underperforming pieces.

Is It Too Late for Willy Adames To Find a Spark in San Francisco?

Willy Adames was signed to a seven-year, $181 million deal with the belief that he was an elite slugging shortstop that would make a difference in the lineup.

Thus far, his production has been meager at best, as he's slashing .208/.288/.333 with a 79 OPS+, his worst since 2021. Adames has only had five home runs this year.

Even worse, he's been a defensive liability with -8 defensive runs saved, a team low, and -3 outs above average.

This has led to a harsh spotlight, and the confidence in a turnaround is waning—at least outside the organization.

Posey joined KNBR radio in San Francisco Thursday morning and had a message for fans on the trajectory of Adames.

As Buster Posey built the roster this offseason, he didn't make too many splash signings, electing to bring back many core players.

"I would say be patient," Posey said. "It's not uncommon when superstar players sign a big deal and struggle out of the gate. We saw it with Trea Turner, and we saw it with Francisco Lindor. You are seeing it to an extent with Juan Soto this year. So be patient....Willy is a dude."

The inclusion of Turner was fitting because he helped the Philadelphia Phillies reach the National League Championship Series in 2023 after crawling out of a slump. Phillies fans played a role in that pivot by Turner after giving him standing ovations instead of boos at the plate.

Psychology is a real factor in success and in slumps. Although fans' cheers may not resolve the problems Adames has faced, Posey's public support could leave a lasting impression on Adames.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/San Francisco Giants News