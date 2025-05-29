Buster Posey Believes Patience Will Pay Off With This San Francisco Giants Slugger
It's fair to expect slumps throughout the course of a 162-game season, but the San Francisco Giants are running out of time to find that spark on offense.
The Giants have fought to stay competitive in the National League West and remain in that race, but the pitching staff has covered up many blemishes for the struggles at the plate.
In their hot 12-5 start, San Francisco was boasting a 101 wRC+. After going 7-10 in their last 17 games, their wRC+ dropped to 89, well below the league average.
Buster Posey took over as president of baseball operations to help attract talent to the roster, and his first move was to award the largest contract ever given in franchise history to a slugger who hasn't lived up close to the value.
However, Posey still appears to be confident in the turnaround of underperforming pieces.
Is It Too Late for Willy Adames To Find a Spark in San Francisco?
Willy Adames was signed to a seven-year, $181 million deal with the belief that he was an elite slugging shortstop that would make a difference in the lineup.
Thus far, his production has been meager at best, as he's slashing .208/.288/.333 with a 79 OPS+, his worst since 2021. Adames has only had five home runs this year.
Even worse, he's been a defensive liability with -8 defensive runs saved, a team low, and -3 outs above average.
This has led to a harsh spotlight, and the confidence in a turnaround is waning—at least outside the organization.
Posey joined KNBR radio in San Francisco Thursday morning and had a message for fans on the trajectory of Adames.
As Buster Posey built the roster this offseason, he didn't make too many splash signings, electing to bring back many core players.
"I would say be patient," Posey said. "It's not uncommon when superstar players sign a big deal and struggle out of the gate. We saw it with Trea Turner, and we saw it with Francisco Lindor. You are seeing it to an extent with Juan Soto this year. So be patient....Willy is a dude."
The inclusion of Turner was fitting because he helped the Philadelphia Phillies reach the National League Championship Series in 2023 after crawling out of a slump. Phillies fans played a role in that pivot by Turner after giving him standing ovations instead of boos at the plate.
Psychology is a real factor in success and in slumps. Although fans' cheers may not resolve the problems Adames has faced, Posey's public support could leave a lasting impression on Adames.