Former San Francisco Giants Outfielder Michael Conforto Signs With Arch Rival
The San Francisco Giants just made a huge move by signing shortstop Willy Adames to a large contract. With the Winter Meetings set to begin, free agency is going to get moving and get moving quickly. One player, Michael Conforto, who has been a key part of the Giants lineup over the past two years, has moved on.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Conforto to a one year, $17 million deal.
Conforto signed a two year deal with San Francisco before the 2023 season. The lefty played at least 125 games in both years in the Bay Area. His first season was just about league average, hitting 15 home runs with a .718 OPS and 100 OPS+.
In 2024, he had his best season with the team, hitting 20 home runs, driving in 66 with a .759 OPS and 116 OPS+ in 130 games.
Although he was such a big part of the lineup for the past couple of seasons, it seemed unlikely that San Francisco would make an effort to re-sign the former All-Star.
One outfield spot was already taken by Heliot Ramos, who had a breakout season in 2024 as an All-Star. He will be an everyday player going forward in 2025. They also avoided arbitration and brought the veteran Mike Yastrzemski back for another year.
Yastrzemski will likely occupy right field, much like he has over his tenure in San Francisco. He is one of the longest tenured Giants who is very familiar with the wall in right field, which is a plus in such a difficult outfield enviornment.
That just leaves centerfield, a position which Conforto doesn't play. The Giants seem to be intrigued by Grant McCray after his small breakout last season. A great defender and his bat is continuing to improve, he could be a potential star for San Francisco in center.
Conforto's signing was under the previous regime and it included an opt-out. Had Conforto performed the way he did in 2024 after his first season, he likely would've opted out after that first year.
The Giants won't be done in free agency even after bringing in Adames, but outfield was never going to be a huge priority this offseason. That meant that Conforto was not really going to be on their radar as someone to bring back.
The focus will now turn to adding a star pitcher at the Winter Meetings, which is bound to be lively once again.