Former San Francisco Giants Utility Man Signs With Los Angeles Angels
The San Francisco Giants are under a new era of front-office leadership with franchise legend Buster Posey serving as the president of baseball operations.
The club has shown a willingness to spend money on star players with their in-season extension of third baseman Matt Chapman and their free agency splash for shortstop Willy Adames this winter.
While those two players will be suiting up in the Bay Area for many years to come, a former Giants utility man will be taking his talents to the City of Angels after signing a contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
Per MLB insider Robert Murray, the Angels and J.D. Davis have agreed to a minor league deal with the utility player that also includes an invite to spring training.
Davis spent two seasons with San Francisco, serving as a depth piece in 2022 and 2023. In that time, the veteran batted .251/.333/.431 with 26 home runs, 83 RBI, and a 112 OPS+ across 704 plate appearances in 193 games.
For his career, Davis has batted .257/.340/.425 with 72 home runs, 221 RBI, and a 111 OPS+ across 2,142 plate appearances in 640 games.
This will now be his sixth Major League team, joining the Houston Astros, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Athletics and Giants as the other five.
The veteran has played first base, third base, and left field throughout his time in Major League Baseball, with 450 or more innings at each, making him a solid depth piece for Los Angeles.