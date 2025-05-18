Four First Basemen Giants Could Consider Targeting Ahead of Trade Deadline
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball with their performance thus far in the 2025 MLB regular season.
If they want to keep up that success and not just be an early-season fluke capable of competing for a playoff spot, their offense needs to produce at a higher level.
The Giants could look to make an upgrade on the mound, but have the pitching to compete. Where they need help is offensively; they could use a little more juice offensively with a few spots in their lineup providing underwhelming results.
One of the positions that look to need an upgrade is first base, where LaMonte Wade Jr. has struggled mightily in his final season under team control.
Who could San Francsico target as a replacement? Here are four players they should look to acquire in a trade ahead of the deadline.
Yandy Diaz
The Tampa Bay Rays are always a team to keep an eye on as sellers regardless of how they are performing on the field. It is a bit surprising that Diaz remains on the team after being in so many rumors last summer and during the offseason.
It feels like a matter of when, not if, he is on the move this year.
Diaz hasn’t been as productive in 2025 as previous years, with his 97 OPS+ trending to be the first time he is under 110 since his rookie year in 2017. The 3.3% home run rate, the second time in three years he is trending over the league average, would be appealing to a Giants team looking for more pop.
With a team option for 2026, he could be retained as a veteran option to keep the seat warm for top prospect Bryce Eldridge.
Ryan Mountcastle
There are a lot of players who aren’t performing up to expectations for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025 and their starting first baseman is one of them.
Every year of his career, Mountcastle has improved his WAR, but that streak is in danger of being snapped with his struggles thus far. He has a .233/.269/.342 slash line with his power stroke continuing to diminish; his home run total is on pace to drop for a fourth straight year since hitting a career-high 33 in 2021.
A change of scenery may do him some good and the Orioles have young player they should be giving opportunities to at first base in what has turned into a lost season, already having fired their manager Brandon Hyde.
Josh Bell
The Washington Nationals odds of making the playoffs are incredibly low, which makes their veteran designated hitter a candidate to be traded for the fourth deadline in a row.
His production has left a lot to be desired with a .153/.242/.285 with five home runs in 153 plate appearances.
Far from ideal, but each time Bell has gotten traded the last two years, his production has ticked up. The Giants could hope for something like that and it wouldn’t cost a lot to acquire him playing out a one-year deal.
His switch-hitting would give Bob Melvin a little more versatility to create his lineup combinations with as well.
Rhys Hoskins
The Milwaukee Brewers may not be a team that sells this year despite the playoffs looking unlikely at this point with a 21-25 record.
If they do opt to sell some parts, Hoskins could be at the top of the list with how well he is playing.
His 133 OPS+ would be his highest since 2020, getting back on track and knocking the rust all the way off after a difficult 2024 followed a 2023 campaign he did not play in because of injury.
Hoskins has adjusted his approach at the plate, striking out less and walking more with a .285/.389/.445 slash line through 162 plate appearances. Those numbers would be a huge addition to the San Francisco lineup.
With a mutual option for 2026, he could be retained as a veteran presence to help Eldridge as well before clearing the way for him to be the clear-cut everyday player in 2027.