Will the San Francisco Giants Add a Starting Pitcher at the MLB Trade Deadline?

Should the San Francisco Giants look to add some help in their rotation?

Nick Ziegler

May 10, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) pitches to Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) in the first inning at Target Field.
May 10, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) pitches to Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (25) in the first inning at Target Field. / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants continue to perform well and are trying to keep pace in the National League West.

One of the biggest surprises of the season has been the performance of the Giants. Despite being a mediocre team in recent years and not making too many upgrades this winter, San Francisco finds themselves as an improved team.

This campaign, the Giants have been led by one of the best bullpens in baseball. The excellent performance from this unit has helped hold leads and keep San Francisco in games.

Furthermore, the lineup has been better than advertised despite some of their key players not performing well.

Also, the starting rotation has been led by a great one-two punch at the top of the rotation with Logan Webb and the resurgent Robbie Ray.

However, despite those two pitching well, San Francisco could use some upgrades in the back-end of the rotation.

Should the San Francisco Giants Trade for a Starter?

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Giants needing to pursue a starting pitcher at the trade deadline to help improve a rotation that needs depth.

“Logan Webb and a healthy Robbie Ray have been a terrific one-two punch for the Giants, but behind them, the trio of Justin Verlander (9 GS, 4.31 ERA, 48.0 IP), Jordan Hicks (8 GS, 5.82 ERA, 43.1 IP) and Landen Roupp (8 GS, 4.95 ERA, 40.0 IP) has been mediocre at best.”

Coming into the campaign, it was the rotation that was expected to be the greatest strength of the team. While that unit has performed well, it has been top heavy.

So far in 2025, Webb has totaled a 5-3 record and 2.42 ERA in 10 starts. Furthermore, Ray has been extremely impressive, totaling a 6-0 record with a 3.04 ERA in nine starts.

However, while those two have been great and a major reason for the success of the team, the rest of the rotation hasn’t been great.

Justin Verlander has been the best of the bunch with a 4.31 ERA, but San Francisco was likely hoping for a bit more from him.

Youngsters Jordan Hicks and Landen Roupp haven’t quite found their groove, and might be the area that the team looks to upgrade.

Even though the Giants don’t need an ace to improve their rotation, a solid depth piece in the middle of the rotation would be welcomed.

San Francisco has exceeded expectations, and if the team continues to win, Buster Posey is going to have to get aggressive to try and help them. While another bat for the lineup wouldn’t hurt, adding a starting pitcher might make the most sense.

As the Giants look to compete with the powerhouses in the NL, they will certainly need an upgrade or two.

