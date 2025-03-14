Four San Francisco Giants Players Who Could Represent Team in All-Star Game
The San Francisco Giants haven’t had a ton of success on the field over the last few years, missing the playoffs in three straight seasons and seven out of the last eight.
They have been painfully mediocre, winning 80, 79 and 81 games in the last three campaigns.
If that is going to change in 2025, they are going to need players to step up and outperform expectations.
There is a lot of talent to get excited about on this year’s roster after new president of baseball operations Buster Posey added some impact talent to the mix this offseason in an attempt to get this franchise back into contender status.
Who is going to help elevate the team’s performance this year?
Here are four players who could represent the team in the 2025 All-Star Game.
Ryan Walker
The path to the Major Leagues was a long one for the Washington State product who was selected in the 31st round of the 2018 MLB draft.
Walker was able to survive as a member of the roster through the 2020 season even when the minor league campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From that point on, he has invested in his craft.
The hiring of a personal trainer helped him get in better shape and amped his velocity up several miles per hour. He made his MLB debut in 2023 and hasn’t looked back since, becoming one of the best relief pitchers in baseball.
Entering the 2025 season as the team’s closer, getting anywhere close to replicating his production from 2024, with saves being racked up on the resume, will have him in the All-Star discussion.
Willy Adames
The owner of the richest contract in Giants history after signing a seven-year, $182 million deal this winter, there is going to be some pressure on the star shortstop to perform at a high level right out of the gate.
One of the most gifted offensive players in the game at his position, Adames has the offensive profile to be an All-Star. He has hit at least 24 home runs and 29 doubles in four straight campaigns.
Coming off a career-high 21 stolen bases and 112 RBI, getting close to those numbers will have him right in the mix to represent San Francisco in the Midsummer Classic.
Logan Webb
One of the most reliable starting pitches in baseball, the Giants’ ace made the All-Star team in 2024 along with outfielder Heliot Ramos.
It was a long overdue honor for the player who has now made at least 32 starts in three straight years and produced at least a 3.9 WAR in four straight campaigns.
Just now entering his prime after turning 28 in November, the best may yet to come for the talented right-hander.
With three straight top-11 finishes in the Cy Young Award voting in the National League, he is a prime candidate to extend his All-Star streak to two in a row.
Matt Chapman
The best player on San Francisco last year is one of the best third basemen in the sport.
Chapman is an elite defender and had a monster year at the plate in 2024.
With LaMonte Wade Jr., Adames and Jung Hoo Lee in front of him, Chapman’s production could be on the rise if they remain healthy and produce up to the levels they are capable of.
With a stronger supporting cast, his run-production numbers should go up as more guys will be on base ahead of him. Repeating the 27 home runs and 39 doubles he hit could push him close to triple-digit RBI.
He hasn’t been an All-Star since 2019 with the Oakland Athletics, but carrying over the production he had in the second half of 2024 would put him in the mix.