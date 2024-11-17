Four Starting Pitchers San Francisco Giants Should Pursue in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants are a team many people will keep a close eye on this offseason. With a new front office in place, led by president of baseball operations Buster Posey, there is potential for intrigue.
How will the new regime differ from the previous one, which was managed by Farhan Zaidi? Will San Francisco be able to lure free agents successfully after striking out so many times recently?
While hitters are tough to convince, the Giants should be able to find success bringing in pitching. Oracle Park is a big draw as it is considered a pitcher’s paradise.
With Blake Snell hitting free agency again, the Giants may have a void in their rotation. Here are four pitchers San Francisco should target to replace Snell.
Walker Buehler
The talented right-hander landed on the injured list and missed about two months of last season. But, his talent showed in the postseason after he knocked off the rust.
Buehler allowed six runs in the second inning of his outing against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS. In his 14 other innings of postseason action, he allowed no runs and struck out 13.
He could be one of the most valuable pitchers in free agency this offseason. He carries immense upside as a top-of-the-rotation producer when everything is clicking.
Sean Manaea
Last season was a renaissance for the veteran left-hander with the New York Mets. He changed his arm slot and the results were terrific, as he realized the immense potential he carried as a youngster. He went 12-6 with a 3.74 ERA as the Mets reached the NLCS.
Now back on the free agent market, he has proven he has ace-level stuff. With Logan Webb atop the Giants’ rotation, Manaea can slide into the No. 2 role in his second go-round with the franchise.
If San Francisco wants to replace Snell with another southpaw, the veteran is an excellent option.
Trevor Williams
Adding a pitcher of Williams’ caliber would make a lot of sense because of the versatility he brings, even as San Francisco has a group of young pitchers hoping to break through and continue their development in the rotation next season.
Replicating the success he had in 2024 feels unlikely (6-1, 2.03 ERA, 59 strikeouts), but Williams can provide middle-of-the-rotation production. If the young pitchers flourish he can move down the pecking order.
HIs experience coming out of the bullpen would allow him to be used in a hybrid role alongside Jordan Hicks. Versatility, maneuverability and affordability would all be attractive to the Giants.
Max Fried
If San Francisco wants to make a big splash, the Giants could sign Fried, one of the market's top left-handers, to replace Snell, should he depart.
The talented Atlanta Braves star brings a lot to the table. Durability has been an issue, but production has not. More importantly, he has extensive postseason experience that can help a team attempting to get back into contention.
A two-time All-Star with incredibly consistent production in the regular season, Fried would create a strong one-two punch with Webb atop the team’s rotation.