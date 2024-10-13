Can Buster Posey and San Francisco Giants Lure Juan Soto in Free Agency?
The San Francisco Giants are heading into the offseason looking to improve the team and make a big splash in free agency.
For the last few years, the Giants have struggled on the field and in the winter to make the necessary moves to be a contender in the National League West. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks have all done well in trades and in free agency, as the gap between San Francisco and them seemingly grows.
Now, the Giants have a new President of Baseball Operations in Buster Posey, and they hope that he can help fix some of the problems that have hampered the franchise in recent years.
The number one goal for Posey is going to be finding a new face for the franchise like he was for so many years. While the extension given to Matt Chapman was a good one, Chapman isn’t a superstar in the league.
One name that will be appealing for Posey and the Giants to pursue is New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto. Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle recently spoke about pursuing the slugger to be the first big test for the new President of Baseball Operations.
“From a Giants perspective, the fit is obvious. But competition for his services will be fierce. There’s a sliver of hope internally that Soto might not want to be second fiddle to Yankees superstar (and likely MVP) Judge. And that he may be lured to a team like the Giants with an opportunity to be the face of the franchise.”
Going after Soto makes a ton of sense for the Giants, similarly to when they went hard for Aaron Judge in free agency. Unfortunately, San Francisco came up short of pursing Judge, but they will now have a chance to lure his teammate.
For the Giants, the price tag is going to be very high for the left-hander in free agency, but even if San Francisco is willing to be the highest bidder, they will have to present the All-Star with a reason to believe in the franchise.
When compared to the Yankees, the Giants aren’t a contender like they have been. However, San Francisco could make Soto the next face of the franchise, which is currently Judge in New York.
It’s hard to predict whether Soto cares about being the “guy” or winning is more important than that. Furthermore, Posey will have to present the slugger with a clear plan for the future in San Francisco, which he recently did to keep Chapman in the Bay Area.