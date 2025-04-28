Four Trade Candidates San Francisco Giants Should Monitor Ahead of Deadline
The San Francisco Giants have surprisingly been one of the better teams in baseball this season, but that doesn't mean that they should stay content ahead of the trade deadline.
New boss Buster Posey started out aggressive in his start as the president of baseball operations with the Willy Adames contract, but only a couple of moves have been made since then.
With the Giants leading the NL West entering Sunday, now seems like the chance for them to seriously be monitoring the trade market.
Here are a couple of names that Posey should be keeping an eye on over the coming weeks:
Houston Astros LHP Framber Valdez
San Francisco's starting rotation has been uneven and inconsistent, which makes it a prime spot for deadline consideration.
Framber Valdez has been one of baseball's best pitchers over the last few years, but is headed to free agency after this season.
It's not that he is likely to be moved at the deadline, but is isn't out of the question. Pitching is one thing that the Astros have been successful at for a while.
They could likely withstand the loss and then get something back for him rather than losing him for nothing this offseason. If Houston is open to moving him, Posey should be one of the first people on the phone with them.
Pittsburgh Pirates UTIL Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Kiner-Falefa has been quietly solid over the last few years. He is around league average at the plate and is a plus-defender. He is exactly the type of utility player that could push a team over the edge down the stretch.
He has posted a .278/.337/.333 slash line this season with seven RBI and five stolen bases. He doesn't hit for power, but is at least solid at pretty much everything else.
Los Angeles Angels OF Taylor Ward
Ward is an impact bat that would provide some flexibility in the lineup both in the outfield and with Wilmer Flores at designated hitter.
Ward could slide into that DH role and let Flores move to first base, which is a massive need.
The 31-year-old slugger has six home runs this season, which could boost this Giants team that is just about middle of the road with long ball power.
Tampa Bay Rays IF Yandy Diaz
Bringing in Diaz could immediately make this one of the best infields in all of baseball.
The 33-year-old has had a down start to the campaign, but a change of scenery could do him well.
Since the start of last season, he has posted a .275/.332/.410 slash line with 17 home runs and 78 RBI.