Ranking San Francisco Giants Biggest Trade Needs After Surprising Start
The San Francisco Giants have had surprisingly great start to the 2025 season, but there are still places that the team desperately needs to fix.
It is hard to complain too much after the team has started 13-6, the third-best record in MLB, but the fact remains that they are also in the toughest division in baseball.
The two teams ahead of them are also in the NL West, giving them very little wiggle room.
By the time that the trade deadline comes around, the Giants should be sure to address the couple of weaknesses that are starting to form on their roster.
This is a talented group of players, so it would actually make sense for them to go all in to compete while they have the momentum.
Here are the weak points ranked by how badly they need to be addressed by the team this season:
1. First Base
Entering the season, this was already circled as a position that they could add to. LaMonte Wade Jr. is in the last year of his deal and has been inconsistent in the past.
It is much more alarming now that Wade has started the year with a .102/.224/.264 slash line, an OPS+ of just 44.
While the veteran could still turn things around, they can't risk that sort of cold streak coming up again in the postseason.
Casey Schmitt has not been much more promising as a member of the platoon.
2. Starting Rotation
Logan Webb has been one of the league's best starters once again, but things have not been great outside of him.
Both Justin Verlander and Jordan Hicks have ERA's north of 6.00. The group has a whole has a combined ERA that is in the bottom-five of MLB.
There is a fantastic starting pitching market that has a handful of a players that could even be long term additions such as Pablo Lopez and Sandy Alcantara.
3. Outfield
Heliot Ramos has cooled down considerably from his hot start to the year. While the youngster shouldn't necessarily be replaced, adding a veteran bat to the room certainly wouldn't hurt.
Ramos and Matos could probably be good enough to get the job done, but San Francisco should absolutely look into bringing in a left-handed hitter to round the group out.
4. Left-Handed Reliever
The Giants bullpen as a whole has been fantastic, but Erik Miller is their only southpaw right now.
Having just two left-handed pitchers on the staff, counting Robbie Ray, is very risky in the postseason. It isn't as dire of a need as the other spots on this list, but would be smart to consider.