Giants Activate Jerar Encarnacion to Start Homestand Against Padres
The long wait for San Francisco Giants slugger Jerar Encarnacion is over.
The Giants announced on Monday that they activated him from the 60-day injured list and optioned outfielder Luis Matos to Triple-A Sacramento.
Encarnacion suffered a fracture to his left hand during spring training and was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 26. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 19 to clear space for a roster move.
He is not in the lineup for the Giants for Monday’s game with the San Diego Padres.
Encarnacion started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on May 10. During that time he’s put together an exceptional slash, as he finished his stint with the River Cats .348/.464/.696 with two home runs and five RBI. He played seven games.
While listed as a right fielder, it’s possible he could be a potential solution at first base, where the Giants have one of the lowest-producing players at the position in Lamonte Wade Jr.
Encarnacion broke into the Majors with Miami in 2022 and joined the Giants in 2024. He’s played just 58 career games with a slash of .221/.250/.389 with eight home runs and 33 RBI.
The 23-year-old Matos has played parts of three seasons with the Giants. In 24 games this season he has slashed .167/.211/.361 with four home runs and seven RBI. In 145 career games with San Francisco, he has slashed .224/.275/.347 with 11 home runs and 46 RBI.
The Giants are hoping that Encarnacion can add some power to their lineup, something they have been lacking while remaining in a tight race at the top of the NL West.