Tyler Mahle’s Latest Start Reveals Why Giants Signed Him This Offseason

Spring training numbers have a tendency to be unreliable. But when veteran pitchers are this dominant it’s notable.

San Francisco Giants right-hander Tyler Mahle started on Monday against the San Diego Padres and looked like he was ready for the regular season, even though he won’t be starting on opening day against the New York Yankees.

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Mahle threw four innings, giving up one hit and no walks against six strikeouts. He threw 54 pitches, 37 of which were strikes. Per Statcast, Mahle threw his four-seam fastball 35% of the time, while dropping in his splitter 28% and his slider 24%. He mixed his pitches well, as he induced 27 swings and seven whiffs. He also logged 10 called strikes.

But that’s been nothing new this spring.

Tyler Mahle’s Spring Training

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyler Mahle. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Mahle has started four games and is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He has struck out 13 and walked seven in 10 innings. Batters are hitting .061 against him and had a 0.90 WHIP.

The 31-year-old right-hander likely has one more start in him while San Francisco is in Scottsdale before the Giants break camp this weekend to head back to the Bay Area. Where he slots into the rotation is unclear. The opener is on March 25 against the Yankees, followed by an off day on Thursday, with the remaining two games set for Friday and Saturday before another off day on Sunday.

San Francisco signed him to a one-year deal, in part on the recommendation of his former manager with the Teas Rangers, Bruce Bochy. He and the Rangers parted ways after last season, and he is back with the Giants organization as a special advisor to the front office.

Last season Mahle was one of the best pitchers in baseball the first two months of the season before arm fatigue, which was later diagnosed as a rotator cuff strain, put him on the injured list for three months. Before the injury he was 6-3 with a 2.34 ERA, with 56 strikeouts and 27 walks in 77 innings. After his return, he finished 6-4 with a 2.18 ERA.

San Francisco will have to monitor his health. He had Tommy John surgery in 2023 and when he was ready to return in 2024 with Texas, he only made it through a few starts before he developed a shoulder issue.

His best season was in 2021, which was his last full season without significant injury. He went 13-6 for Cincinnati in 33 starts with a 3.75 ERA.