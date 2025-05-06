San Francisco Giants Get Encouraging Update About Injured Slugger
The 2025 season has begun with a bang for the San Francisco Giants as one of the most surprising stories in baseball.
They're firing on all cylinders, from Logan Webb pitching masterfully to Jung Hoo Lee becoming one of the best hitters in baseball. They've gotten power from Wilmer Flores and Matt Chapman while Willy Adames heats up, but now they could add another to the equation.
Jerar Encarnacion signed with the Giants as a free agent in May of 2024. In 33 games in Triple-A last season, the 27-year-old hit .3352/.438/.616 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI. That was enough for him to earn the call up in August.
It was no secret that San Francisco had been in need of more power hitters and Encarnacion's performance looked like it could have been a big boost.
He played 35 games with the Giants, slashing .248/.277/.425 with five home runs and 19 RBI. He was looking to earn a spot on the roster as a fourth outfielder and DH player, until injury struck.
In March, Encarnacion fractured his hand diving for a ball and required surgery. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL in April.
On Monday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reported that Encarnacion could be playing in rehab games by the weekend, meaning he should be eligible to return later in May.
If the slugger is healthy when he returns, there is a path for him to earn a lot of playing time. San Francisco has been steady with their lineups this season, and have only carried four outfielders. The fourth of the group has been Luis Matos, and he hasn't done much to solidify his hold on the position.
In 15 games, Matos is hitting .196 with a .614 OPS, two home runs and two RBI. His -0.3 bWAR stands out, even if he is just a bench piece.
This is where Encarnacion might be able to find a foothold with the team, while also spending some time as the DH. His batted ball tools can give him a step over Matos as the season goes on. Last season, he had a average exit velocity of 95 mph, a barrel percentage of 15 percent and a hard hit percentage of 58.8 percent.
While Encarnacion may not be a superstar, the power he can provide could be a game changer for a team that is competing in the toughest division in baseball.