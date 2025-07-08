Giants Bring Back Intriguing Young Catcher on Deal After He Clears Waivers
The San Francisco Giants have made a decision on one of their young players it seemed they were parting ways with just a couple of days ago.
According to an announcement from the team, as part of a series of roster moves, the Giants have re-signed catcher Logan Porter to a minor league deal after he cleared waivers and elected free agency.
Porter was originally designated for assignment at the end of last week when Sergio Alcántara was added to the roster due to a series of injuries in the infield.
After refusing an outright assignment, Porter returns to the organization on a new minor league deal with a chance to try to climb his way back to the big leagues.
Porter played five Major League games for San Francisco this season after his contract was originally selected back in June. He struggled mightily with just one hit in that period and a slash line of .143/.333/.143, though he did record an RBI.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old has played in just a total of 16 MLB games with the Giants and the Kansas City Royals.
Over the course of a seven-year minor league career, Porter played 499 games and has some impressive stats. He owns a career slash line of .269/.393/.445 with 63 home runs and 263 RBI.
Clearly, San Francisco feels he has some potential that has yet to be realized and want to hold onto him for one reason or another.
It's worth watching to see whether or not Porter can get back to the big leagues and help the Giants.
