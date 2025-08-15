Giants Could Be Contender Next Season With a Few Additions Despite Recent Struggles
Despite having a glimmer of hope of making a run for a playoff spot, a poor recent stretch has once again resulted in their chances of making the postseason being slim.
After losing a disappointing series at home to the Washington Nationals, the Giants were then swept by the San Diego Padres. That sweep by the Padres will likely be the final blow to San Francisco’s playoff chances.
Since the Giants were sellers at the trade deadline, it was pretty clear that they weren’t going to be seeking to contend for the rest of this year. San Francisco moved a few notable players and essentially waved the white flag on the year.
However, they were for a good chunk of the campaign an contender in the NL. While a terrible stretch out of the All-Star break derailed that, the team did prove for an extended period that they could compete. Even though this season might be lost, 2026 could be the year for San Francisco.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com recently wrote about the Giants being a team that could flip the script quickly and be a contender in 2026 after being sellers this summer.
“The Giants and D-backs are also candidates to flip the script in a hurry after selling at this year’s Deadline. The Cardinals are, too, provided they’re more active in their first offseason under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom than they were last winter.”
While San Francisco will be hoping for a quick turnaround after being a seller this summer, they won’t be alone in the NL. Despite the playoff race not having a ton of teams right now, that is largely because some of the borderline teams, like the Giants and Cardinals, decided to sell at the deadline.
Can Giants Make Postseason in 2026?
If either of these teams were buyers, the potential spot could be open in the NL Wild Card with the New York Mets in a free fall. However, as of now, it is the Cincinnati Reds who are trying to jump into that conversation.
Since San Francisco got off to such a strong start to the campaign in 2025, there is reason to believe that they could be a threat in 2026. This is a team that acquired Rafael Devers during the season, and while he hasn’t hit the ground running, he is an All-Star caliber player.
Furthermore, top prospect Bryce Eldridge should also be up next year to help improve the offense. Overall, there is a lot to like about the direction of the team, and with a couple of moves over the winter, they could very well make the postseason in 2026.