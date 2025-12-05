How Hiring Ron Washington Should Improve Giants’ Infield Defense in 2026

Ron Washington is coming back to the Bay Area, this time to the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants haven’t confirmed his hiring, but Giants general manager Zach Minasian told KNBR radio on Thursday that the franchise was close to agreeing to a deal to hire Washington as its Major League infield coach. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser confirmed the movement as Washington texted her to say he was just waiting on some paperwork to be completed.

Washington has experience as a manager with the Texas Rangers (2007-14) and the Los Angeles Angels (2024-25). He missed part of this season after he underwent quadruple bypass surgery and then he and the Angels parted ways at the end of the season. But he has a reputation as one of the best infield coaches in the game and the Giants may have scored one of the biggest hiring coups of the offseason.

How Ron Washington Helps Giants Infield Defense

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Washington is well-acquainted with the Bay Area. He was a coach with the Athletics from 1996-2006 and then again from 2015-16. He also coached infielders with the Atlanta Braves from 2017-2023, during which he won his first World Series ring in 2021.

The former Major League infielder is considered one of the best defensive coaches in the game. During his first stint with the Athletics, he guided the defensive rises of Eric Chavez, who won six Gold Gloves, and Miguel Tejada. He gained fame from the book and the film, “Moneyball,” after he guided Scott Hatteburg’s conversion to first base. In his second stint, he was credited with building the foundation of Marcus Semien’s rise to a two-time Gold Glover.

He's known for his unique and rigorous infield drills. With the Giants he’ll be inheriting a multi-Gold Glove third baseman in Matt Chapman. But he’ll have work to do at two key positions.

It’s possible that his biggest project with San Francisco will be Hatteburg-esque — helping to accelerate Rafael Devers’ transition to first base, which started late last season. That was one of two infield positions with negative defensive runs saved at minus-3. Devers has two defensive runs saved at first base and had a fielding percentage of .991. He’s off to a solid start, but Washington could bring more out of him.

The other position is shortstop, which had a minus-2 DRS. Willy Adames played nearly every game at the position and had a fielding percentage of .974 last season. He represents a key project for Washington. The Giants were rock solid defensively at second and third base. Improving Adames’ fielding percentage and DRS would enhance the defense behind the pitching staff.

By hiring Washington, the Giants are committing to improving on last year’s average defense, which as a team had 18 DRS, which was ranked No. 16 in MLB per Fielding Bible. Washington has done more with less.

