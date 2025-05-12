Giants' Division Rival Rockies Become Latest Team To Fire Their Manager
It's been a dream start to the season for the San Francisco Giants.
Despite getting swept in their weekend series against the Minnesota Twins, the Giants are still seven games above .500 and in the middle of the NL West division title race.
While winning it might be a stretch, they are putting themselves in a position to make the playoffs.
The same can't be said for their division rival Colorado Rockies.
After beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday to stave off a sweep and end their eight-game losing streak, the Rockies now sit with a record of 7-33, a pace that would shatter the MLB record for most losses in a season.
Prior to their win, Colorado had been outscored by an embarrassing margin of 55-12, a complete disaster for any team at this level.
Because of that, changes were made.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today was the first to report that the Rockies fired manager Bud Black. Third base coach Warren Schaeffer will take over as the interim skipper since bench coach Mike Redmond was also fired.
San Francisco has played Colorado twice this year, taking three of four in their early-May matchup where they won in the aggregate by a score of 22-10.
The next time these two teams meet will be from June 10-12 when the Giants are the hosts.
This coaching change likely won't move the needle into a positive direction for the Rockies this season since their roster is not good enough to compete. So by the time these two NL West foes matchup again this year, the result should largely be the same.