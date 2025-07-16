Giants Have One Distinct Advantage When It Comes to Wild Card Race
The San Francisco Giants sit third in the National League West standings at the All-Star break.
That doesn’t seem too promising, but they are still in the fight for the division title since there are plenty of games to play.
Their division is currently led by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Most assumed they had the title locked up, but both the Giants and the San Diego Padres are hot on their tail after the Dodgers had a rough start to July.
Los Angeles had an embarrassing showing against the Houston Astros on their home field when they were swept and outscored 29-6.
Immediately after that, they traveled to face the Milwaukee Brewers and were swept again.
Unfortunately, San Francisco couldn't take advantage of the poor play of their rivals, as they dropped the final series before the All-Star break by losing two out of three on their home field.
But the Giants are 6-4 in their last 10 compared to the Dodgers being 3-7.
If San Francisco is going to make a move in the standings, getting hot out of the break is key.
Even if the Giants aren’t able to overthrow their rivals, they have a real shot at a wild card spot since they are only half of a game behind the final spot.
As of right now, San Francisco is chasing the Padres.
Both teams have performed well in the first half, but San Diego has two issues that could play into the favor of the Giants.
The Padres have struggled on the road, owning a 21-26 record when not at home. But even more importantly, they have not performed well against good teams, with them being one of the five teams that have yet to win 20 games against teams with a record above .500.
This is an aspect where San Francisco shines.
At 26-21, they have a top-five winning percentage against teams with a winning record.
That could be a major factor in determining if they can make a push for a Wild Card spot or not.
