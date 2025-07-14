Giants Add Two High-Contact Bats in Day 1 of 2025 MLB Draft
The San Francisco Giants recently traded one of their top prospects to add Rafael Devers, but they quickly replenished the farm with two intriguing prospects on Day 1 of the 2025 MLB draft.
Though the Giants made just two selections due to forfeiting their second-round pick to sign Willy Adames this past offseason, it was an interesting day for them.
More News: Giants Backstop Has Been One of Baseball's Best Defensive Players This Season
Here are the two players that San Francisco added.
No. 13 - Gavin Kilen, Tennessee
Kilen is a very exciting addition up the middle. He is leaning more towards second base than at shortstop, which is perfect for the Giants.
More News: Giants Select Gavin Kilen With 13th Overall Pick of 2025 MLB Draft
The 21-year-old has had a great hit tool for a while, but he added some pop and patience this past season. He slashed .357/.441/.671 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI with 30 walks to just 27 strikeouts in 53 games during the spring.
He has a nice lefty swing that won't rely on power, which should work well in San Francisco.
No. 85 - Trevor Cohen, Rutgers
Cohen was a bit of an unexpected selection since he was outside of MLB Pipeline's Top 250 prospects. But he had a nice year in college that makes it easy to see why the Giants were intrigued.
More News: Giants Offense Was Shut Down in First Ever Showdown Against Dodgers Megastar
The 21-year-old slashed .338/.415/.430 four home runs, 100 RBI and 39 stolen bases with 80 walks to just 62 strikeouts over 163 games in college.
He may not have much pop at all, but his approach at the plate speaks for itself.
He hit a whopping .467 in Big Ten play last season and didn't commit an error in the field.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.