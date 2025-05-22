Giants Must Continue Clutch Performances to Remain in Playoff Race
When taking a look at the San Francisco Giants' offensive production thus far in the 2025 MLB regular season, there are some areas the team would love to improve in.
They are middle of the pack when it comes to OPS, ranking 15th in baseball. They have a slash line of .236/.312/.385, which results in them being 22nd in batting average, 17th in on base percentage and 20th in slugging.
The only statistic they are comfortably inside the top half of the league in is walks, drawing 171 thus far, ranking ninth in the MLB. They are bottom 10 when it comes to striking out and in the bottom half of the league in doubles, triples and home runs.
How have they been able to go 29-20 to this point, sticking right with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West with such an inconsistent offense?
The Giants show up and produce when it matters most.
The Giants' Clutch Hitting Stands Out
There aren’t many teams in baseball who have been more clutch than San Francisco, who locks in and turns up the production when runners are in scoring position.
Their OPS with runners in scoring position is No. 3 in baseball, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, two of the most prolific offenses in the game.
Leading the way in that regard is designated hitter Wilmer Flores, who has bounced back incredibly with some stellar performances following an injury-plagued and underwhelming 2024 campaign.
He is hitting .395 with runners in scoring position, already knocking in 42 runs to lead the team. Center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, who is having an impressive breakout of his own, is second on the team with 31.
Sustaining that kind of production in the clutch is certainly easier said than done, but it is the biggest reason for the Giants being in the position that they are, despite underwhelming overall numbers.
Even if there is some regression in that area, San Francisco should see some positive regression in other areas to compensate for it.
Shortstop Willy Adames getting on track would be huge for the offense. Finding an upgrade at first base would help immensely as well to overcome whatever drop-off the team may have when hitting with runners in scoring position.