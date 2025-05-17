San Francisco Giants Slugger Becomes Only Second Player To Do This in MLB History
The San Francisco Giants know that if they want to remain in the playoff picture in the National League it will come down to their offensive production.
They may not possess the most terrifying lineup in baseball, but given how good their pitching staff is, they don’t need an offense that bludgeons teams. It would certainly be nice, but if they can be right around average, even slightly above that, the team will be in good shape.
One of the players who has been a bright spot for the team as a consistent run-producer has been veteran Wilmer Flores.
Had it not been for a player option on his contract, Flores likely wouldn’t even be with the Giants still after an underwhelming, injury-plagued 2024 campaign.
In 71 games and 242 plate appearances, the veteran had a .206/.277/.318 slash line with four home runs, 12 doubles and 26 RBI.
Some of those numbers have already been blown by in 2025 with Flores off to a scorching hot start, including a historic performance at the plate to kick off MLB’s Rivalry Weekend against the Athletics.
Flores nearly hit for the home run cycle, launching a grand slam, a three-run home run and a solo blast off JP Sears, Michel Otanez and Anthony Maldonado in a 9-1 victory for San Francisco.
What History Did Wilmer Flores Accomplish for Giants?
As shared by ESPN research, he is only the third player in Oracle Park history with a three-homer game, joining Kevin Elster of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2000 and Poc Pederson in 2022.
Some impressive MLB history was made in the process as well.
Flores knocked in 80 percent of the runs, with 10 runs total being scored. As shared by OptaSTATS on X, since RBI became an official stat in 1920, the only other player to drive in 80 percent of the runs in a game with at least 10 runs scored was Yogi Berra on July 3, 1957, when he drove in eight runs in a 10-0 victory.
The impressive power display gives Flores 10 home runs on the season and an MLB-leading 41 RBI, tied with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.
Desperate for offensive production, the Giants are certainly thrilled about Flores stepping up and producing while some of their other key contributors have been slowly coming along in 2025.