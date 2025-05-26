Giants’ Odd Pitching Connection to Recent All-MLB Quarter Century Team
Recently the San Francisco Giants had three selections as a publication tried to pitch the best players of the last 25 years.
The Athletic’s Jayson Stark (subscription required) selected his MLB all-quarter century team and the Giants were prominent on the team.
One was left fielder Barry Bonds, which makes plenty of sense.
He won the National League MVP seven times. He also won eight NL Gold Gloves, 12 NL Silver Sluggers, three Major League player of the year awards and two batting titles. He also made the NL All-Star team 14 times.
In his 22-year career he slashed .298/.444/.607 with a Major League-leading 762 home runs and 1,996 RBI. He also set the single-season home run record in 2001 with 734.
In many ways he’s more associated with the Giants than his first team, the Pittsburgh Pirates.
So, who were San Francisco’s other two selections? Well, one is a Hall of Fame selection, and one will be. But neither will wear a Giants cap in Cooperstown.
Who Are Giants’ All-Quarter Century Pitchers?
Both Randy Johnson and Justin Verlander hooked up with the Giants late in their careers. Both were chasing some finality to their careers and a key pitching milestone — 300 wins.
Johnson arrived in 2009, just short of 300 wins. In his only season with the Giants, he passed that milestone, going 8-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 22 games (17 starts) at 45 years old.
But his career record was 303-166 with a 3.29 ERA in 22 seasons. He finished with 4,875 strikeouts, second all-time behind his mentor, Nolan Ryan.
At one point, Johnson won four Cy Young awards in a row, all with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He also won one in the American League with the Seattle Mariners. He won pitching’s triple crown, a World Series ring in 2001, a World Series MVP and four ERA titles. He was also named an All-Star 10 times. He was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot.
Verlander is on the same path. He joined the Giants this season on a free agent deal at 42 years old. He’s on the injured list right now and he is 0-3 with a 4.33 ERA. He’s trying to run down 300 wins, but he is stuck on 262 victories.
For his career he is 262-150 with a 3.31 ERA, with 3,457 strikeouts, which is 10th all-time and most among current pitchers.
Verlander’s credentials are also incredible. He has been an American League MVP, a three-time AL Cy Young winner, the AL rookie of the year and a pitching triple crown winner. Verlander has been to the All-Star Game nine times, win the ERA title twice and was once named Major League player of the year. He’s also thrown three no-hitters.
Yes, there two of the best pitchers of this era. The Giants just didn’t catch either at their best.