Will San Francisco Giants' Ace Capture His First Cy Young This Season?
The San Francisco Giants are off to a surprisingly hot start this season, and their ace of the rotation has a lot to do with that.
Logan Webb has had one of the best starts in his seventh year in the bigs.
The right-hander has made six starts, thrown 36.1 innings, struck out 44, walked only 10 and his ERA sits below 2.00. Additionally, Webb's ERA+ is 189. His 1.79 FIP is lower than his ERA, as well.
The 28-year-old is on pace to break a lot of his personal records. There is a great chance for him to surpass 200 strikeouts for the first time in his career. If he keeps up the same pace, Webb will also finish with the most wins he has ever had in a single season.
With this start to 2025 and his recent performances, MLB.com has placed Webb at No. 3 in their latest starting pitcher rankings.
The former fourth-round pick has finished with Cy Young votes in each of his last three seasons. In 2023, Webb finished second behind Blake Snell for the National League Cy Young Award.
Despite having a few great years in a row, 2024 was the first time Webb was selected to an All-Star team. With the way he has pitched to begin the 2025 campaign, it is looking like he will not only make the All-Star team again, but he has a chance to be the starter for the game.
What has made Webb so good this season?
For starters, he has the highest strikeout percentage of his career.
He has finished with more strikeouts than innings pitched just once in the Major Leagues, and 2025 will be the second if he continues to dominate in this manner.
The Northern California native is also throwing his cutter and sweeper a lot more, while not using his changeup as much. That was one of his worst pitches last year, so he has been using it 13.9% less often this season.
The sweeper and cutter combined for 23.9% of his pitches in 2024. This year, that has risen to 37.7%.
With that increase, Webb is getting a lot more whiffs. Because batters have to respect the other secondary pitches more, the Giants' ace is getting a lot more swings and misses with his changeup, despite not throwing it as much.
Webb is the heart of the staff in San Francisco.
If he keeps up the pace he is on, he is going to lead the Giants to the playoffs and win his first Cy Young Award.