Giants Offseason Bullpen Addition Elects To Become Free Agent

The San Francisco Giants are down a reliever.

Brad Wakai

Apr 29, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Lou Trivino (56) delivers during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park
There weren't many moves made by Buster Posey this past offseason during his first winter as the president of baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants, but the ones he did make were notable.

After coming up short in the race for some high-profile free agents in the past, the Giants were finally able to land one, handing star shortstop Willy Adames the most lucrative contract in franchise history.

Posey followed that up by adding future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to bolster the rotation.

However, one of the other players who was signed is no longer with the team.

Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Lou Trivino has elected to become a free agent after he was designated for assignment as the corresponding move for the recall of former top prospect Kyle Harrison and went unclaimed on waivers.

The veteran right-hander signed a minor league deal with San Francisco in February, and he performed well enough during the spring to make the Opening Day roster coming out of camp.

But he didn't quite have the same stuff he had before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023 that caused him to miss all of that season and the year after that.

In 11 appearances with the Giants during this campaign, he posted a 5.84 ERA and had the lowest K/9 rate of his career.

How San Francisco now shuffles their bullpen will be interesting to monitor.

The plan right now is to have both Harrison and their other former top prospect, Hayden Birdsong, continue to pitch in relief despite being tabbed as starters of the future.

Meanwhile, Jordan Hicks has struggled again in his starting role, so there's a chance he could be moved back into the bullpen at some point with either Harrison or Birdsong taking over that rotation spot.

