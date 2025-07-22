Giants Option Hayden Birdsong After Disastrous Outing in Flurry of Roster Moves
The San Francisco Giants announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon, some of which have raised some eyebrows.
According to an announcement of the team, right-handed pitcher Hayden Birdsong has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento along with fellow right-hander Tristan Beck. In corresponding moves, both Carson Seymour and Sean Hjelle were recalled.
Birdsong has struggled lately, but the latest start on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves was a complete disaster. The 23-year-old allowed four walks and five earned runs in the first inning without recording an out before being removed from the game in the eventual loss.
More News: Giants Shockingly Named Good Fit for Diamondbacks All-Star Slugger
Now getting the chance to go back to Triple-A and hit the reset button, Birdsong is going to have to fix his command issues if he's going to have any chance of making it back to the big leagues this season.
Birdsong's ERA on the year has climbed to a 4.80 after struggles since moving to the starting rotation following a dominant beginning to the year out of the bullpen. He has 68 strikeouts in 65.2, however his 37 walks including a staggering 17 over his last four appearances simply limit his ability to be effective.
Beck has also struggled en route to a 5.68 ERA in his 10 appearances, so a shakeup seemed to be in order.
Seymour meanwhile is likely to fill the vacant rotation spot or be used as an opener in bullpen games after seeing mixed results in his first stint with the team before he was optioned earlier this month.
More News: Will Giants Cold Streak Lead to Strategy Change Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline?
While Hjelle has a 6.75 ERA in the Majors this year, he boasts an impressive 2.90 mark in 24 Triple-A appearances
Seymour and Hjelle each provide intriguing options and give the Giants a chance to shake some things up coming off what has been a rough stretch both going into and since the All-Star break.
Birdsong will certainly be back at some point, but it's clear he has work to do in order to make that happen.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.