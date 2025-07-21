Giants Shockingly Named Good Fit for Diamondbacks All-Star Slugger
Despite a great start to the season, the San Francisco Giants are heading in the wrong direction of late.
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Giants ran into the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays and were swept. Now, the team is getting closer to the .500 mark, and that is a major concern.
San Francisco made the significant move to acquire Rafael Devers about a month ago from the Boston Red Sox, but the star slugger has struggled with some nagging injuries.
Now, with the team going in the wrong direction, it will be interesting to see what the plan is for Buster Posey at the trade deadline. With making the playoffs still being possible, the Giants might elect to continue to try and add some talent.
When looking at the roster, there are two glaring spots in which the team might seek some upgrades. That is once again for their lineup and in their starting rotation. However, a recent name linked with the team was quite the surprise.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN (subscription required) recently wrote about Arizona Diamondbacks star third baseman Eugenio Suarez being a good fit for the Giants at the trade deadline.
“Despite turning 34 years old before the trade deadline, Suárez is sitting near career highs in isolated power and wRC+ (which measures overall offensive performance).”
This is a shocking name to be seen linked to San Francisco for a couple of reasons.
While Suarez is having an excellent campaign, he plays third base, which is where Matt Chapman currently resides. As a Gold Glove award winner, it would be shocking to see Chapman move to another position.
If third base is ruled out for Suarez, that leaves the designated hitter spot. However, with Rafael Devers still not playing a ton at first base, he has been mostly residing in that role.
This makes the fit a very interesting one, as it would rely heavily on Devers being able to play first base well enough to commit to him there.
While the positional fit isn’t great, the All-Star slugger could make a massive impact if they could get him in the lineup. So far this season, Suarez has slashed .257/.328/.601 with 35 home runs and 85 RBI in 98 games.
Those types of numbers would be an instant improvement for the offense of San Francisco and could help turn things around.
While the fit might not be ideal, his ability at the plate would make him a very appealing upgrade for the Giants on offense.
