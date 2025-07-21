Will Giants Cold Streak Lead to Strategy Change Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline?
The San Francisco Giants have picked an inopportune time to go on a cold streak.
They entered the All-Star break losing two straight games and three out of their last four, unfortunately carrying over that underwhelming performance out of the break.
The Giants were swept in a three-game series by the Toronto Blue Jays, dropping their record to 52-48 on the year. Arguably the worst part about the sweep was that two of their All-Stars, Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, both pitched in the series and struggled.
That is not a great sign for San Francisco moving forward, as their pitching is supposed to be the strength of the team, helping keep things afloat with an offense that is still looking to find its way consistently.
With just 10 days until the MLB trade deadline, it will be interesting to see how Buster Posey handles things in his first deadline as the team’s president of baseball operations.
He has shown that is is willing to be aggressive, signing shortstop Willy Adames to the biggest contract in franchise history in free agency, agreeing to a seven-year, $182 million deal.
A few weeks ago, the record for largest contract in franchise history was reset when the Giants acquired slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a shocking blockbuster trade.
He hasn’t had the impact the team had hoped for quite yet, with Posey preaching patience as Devers adjusts to a new team and city, spending the entirety of his professional baseball life with the Red Sox before the trade.
The talent is there for San Francisco to remain in the playoff race, but they’re heading in the wrong direction in the standings.
How will that impact their strategy ahead of the MLB trade deadline?
Expect the team to stay active as Posey looks to rebuild a winning culture for a franchise he helped win three World Series as a player.
“A lefty reliever could be at the top of their list now that Erik Miller is expected to miss several weeks with a left elbow sprain, but they could also use more rotation depth and another bat, such as another right-handed-hitting outfielder who could provide better platoon protection for veteran Mike Yastrzemski,” wrote Maria Guardado of MLB.com.
With one of the lowest-ranked farm systems in baseball, the Giants have their work cut out for them executing any trades to bring in impactful players.
However, don’t expect the always aggressive Posey to stop looking for upgrades at this point. He has made it clear he wants the team back in the playoffs as soon as possible.
Currently 2.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final wild card spot in the NL, it is certainly an achievable goal if they can snap out of their cold streak.
