Giants Veteran Pitcher's Incredible Second Half Leaves Easy Reunion Decision
The San Francisco Giants appear as if their late season surge to try to get into the postseason is going to fall short, however there has been a ton of positives to take away from what this team has been able to accomplish over the course of the second half.
From team accomplishments to impressive individual showings, even if there is no postseason baseball in the Bay Area, the first year of the Buster Posey era should absolutely be looked at as a step in the right direction. It all started with an exciting offseason though, and one of the acquisitions from that offseason last winter has completely turned things around after a shaky first half to demonstrate he still has the ability to impact games at a high level.
Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander looked for a long time the one-year deal with the Giants would be his last in the big leagues. In the last several months though, not only has he demonstrated he can still pitch, he has proven to be a critical piece of this team's rotation. As he gets set to hit free agency again and plans on playing another season, there should be no question from San Francisco's point of view: they should absolutely try to bring him back.
Giants Should Be Trying Hard to Bring Verlander Back in Free Agency
Verlander had an ugly first half to the season and took what seemed like forever to even get his first victory since joining his new team. Prior to the All-Star break, he had posted an ERA of 4.70 with an 0-7 record, looking like he would end his career unceremoniously with a forgettable San Francisco tenure.
Something clicked from that point forward though, and Verlander has looked like a new man down the stretch of his 20th season in Major League Baseball. With a 3-3 record, the 42-year-old has posted a 2.63 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, allowing an opposing batting average of just .235. The last month though, he's hit another level.
In his previous five starts, Verlander has a 0.87 ERA with 28 strikeouts compared to 12 walks in 31 innings pitched, at times showing his best impression of the Hall of Fame prime version of himself. Chances are, he is never going to consistently be that guy again, but there's no longer a question as to whether he can still be a valuable piece.
A contract in a similar range of the one-year, $15 million deal he signed to arrive to the Giants a year ago should absolutely be something the team is willing to offer him again in order to keep him in the fold. It's possible Verlander is determined to go elsewhere in which case there's not a whole lot Posey and San Francisco can do, however they simply must at least give it a try.
Verlander has earned a second contract from this team, and more importantly, he has earned the respect from those who thought he should hang it up after last season.