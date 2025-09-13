Giants Veteran Justin Verlander Had Heroic Start For Team in Win Over Dodgers
The San Francisco Giants earned what might have just been their biggest win of the season on Friday night in dramatic fashion, taking down their rival Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in extra innings via a Patrick Bailey walk-off grand slam.
Understandably, Bailey wound up being the story of the night after he clubbed the game winning home run, however it cannot be discounted what San Francisco's veteran starting pitcher did. For all the bad luck Justin Verlander has had this season in terms of the win/loss column, he wound up with yet another no decision on Friday.
Don't let that fool you though; Verlander just had his best game in a Giants uniform. The 42-year-old tossed six shutout innings before coming out for the seventh and eventually allowing a game-tying solo home run to Michael Conforto. Verlander can hardly be blamed for the game being tied though, as after the Willy Adames double in the first inning to give them a lead, San Francisco did not record another hit with him in the game.
Finishing with seven innings pitched with four hits and one run allowed, Verlander gave it absolutely everything he had with 105 pitches thrown on the evening, and the end result was his team pulling within half a game of the final Wild Card spot.
Verlander Performing Well For Giants When They Need Him Most
For most of the year, it would be safe to say the $15 million one-year deal the team handed out to Verlander was seen as a major letdown. The veteran looked like a shell of his former self and not only couldn't get in the win column, but couldn't keep runs off the board either.
Since the All-Star break though, his 2.95 ERA over 11 starts has put him in a spot where he's not just valuable, he's one of the main reasons why this team has a legitimate chance to make the postseason. On the year, he has his ERA down to 3.94 with just three total runs allowed over his last four starts combined.
On a young team trying to figure out how to take the next step and win, Verlander has been the exact kind of steadying veteran presence they have been desperate for in the starting rotation. Sure he's not the Hall of Fame version of himself he was for nearly two decades, but the right-hander has been a valuable piece here down the stretch and seems to be playing his best baseball right as his team has needed him the most.
If he can keep it up here in the coming weeks, San Francisco might just have some postseason baseball on the horizon this October.