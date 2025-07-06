Giants Place Key Member of Bullpen on Injured List, Call Up Veteran Southpaw
As the San Francisco Giants continue to try and break out of their recent funk, a key member of the bullpen was placed on the injured list.
Since the end of June, the Giants have been struggling quite a bit, with not much going right for the team. Even though some of their opponents weren’t the strongest, San Francisco was unable to capitalize, and they find themselves well behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West standings.
Winning the division might not be realistic anymore, but this is still a team that has a great chance of making the postseason.
Unfortunately, as the team sputters, they recently placed left-hander Erik Miller on the injured list with an elbow sprain.
The bullpen as a whole has been a major reason why the Giants have been so successful this year, so the loss of Miller will be felt.
In 30 games, the southpaw has totaled a 1.50 ERA to go along with 10 holds. They have relied heavily on Miller in high-leverage situations, especially against left-handers
An elbow strain is a concerning injury, and with no initial timetable provided, it's hard to speculate about when he might be back. However, elbow strain’s generally take longer than just the minimum amount of time on the IL, so this will be something to monitor.
Replacing Miller in the bullpen will be left-hander Scott Alexander, who pitched in the Majors for San Francisco a couple of years ago.
The injury to a key member of the bullpen doesn’t come at a good time with the team reeling a bit of late, so hopefully Miller gets healthy so he can continue what has been an outstanding campaign in 2025 thus far.
