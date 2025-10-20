Giants Prospect Spencer Miles Striking Successful Tone at Arizona Fall League
San Francisco Giants prospects, as part of the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League, are preparing for another week of action that starts on Tuesday — and they’re doing so as the league’s front-runners.
Scottsdale leads the league with a 7-3 record. Surprise is in second place at 5-4 record. After that is Peoria (5-5), Salt River (5-5), Mesa (4-6) and Glendale (3-6).
Giants prospects are playing alongside prospects from the Washington Nationals, the New York Mets, the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers.
San Francisco Giants Prospects Performances at AFL
Here is a look at how every San Francisco Giants prospect at the Arizona Fall League has fared after two weeks.
Maui Ahuna, SS: In five games Ahuna has slashed .250/.348/.300 with no home runs and five RBI. He has scored five runs, drawn three walks and struck out eight times. He is the highest-ranked prospect playing for the Giants in the AFL.
Walker Martin, 3B/SS: He has slashed .211/.211/.316 in four games, with no home runs and one RBI. He has not scored, he has not walked and he has struck out 10 times.
Parks Harber, 3B/1B: He has slashed .294/.455/.529 in five games with one home run and four RBI. He has scored three runs, walked three times, struck out six times and stolen a base.
Spencer Miles, RHP: He has no ERA in two games, one of which was a start. He has not factored into a decision. He has allowed one hit and one run in three innings. He has struck out three, walked one and allowed batters to hit .100 against him.
Ricardo Estrada, LHP: He has a 6.00 ERA and no decisions in two games, both in relief. He has allowed three hits and two earned runs in three innings. He has struck out one, walked three and allowed batters to hit .250 against him.
Ryan Murphy, RHP: He is 1-1 with a 16.20 ERA in two games (one start). He has given up six hits and six earned runs in 3.1 innings. He has struck out two and walked five. Batters are hitting .429 against him.
Juan Sanchez, LHP: He has a 3.38 ERA in two games. He has allowed two hits and one earned run in 2.2 innings. He has struck out five, walked two and batters are hitting .250 against him.
Jose Perez, RHP: He has a 6.75 ERA in three games. He has allowed six hits and three earned runs in four innings. He has given up five walks, struck out three and batters are hitting .353 against him.
The Scorpions open this week’s action with four straight road games starting on Tuesday. Scottsdale heads to Peoria (Tuesday), Surprise (Wednesday), Peoria (Thursday) and Salt River (Friday) before getting a day off on Saturday. The Scorpions end the week with a home game against Mesa on Sunday.